Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.17. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 155,623 shares.

GXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

