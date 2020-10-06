Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. 140166 raised their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Genesco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genesco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 1,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genesco by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 144,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GCO opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $338.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.