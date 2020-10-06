Genesis Vision (GVT) Tops One Day Volume of $181,177.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $181,177.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00010187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ovis, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00263991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01499713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00157861 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ovis, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

