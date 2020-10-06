GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNFT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.17% of GENFIT S A/ADR at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

GNFT opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.