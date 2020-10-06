Gexan Market Capitalization Reaches $5,884.62 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market capitalization of $5,884.62 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gexan alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00048012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,740.78 or 1.00119365 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00634026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.01017735 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00107290 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.