Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBT. Raymond James assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

