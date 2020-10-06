Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) (CVE:GEMC) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) (CVE:GEMC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.18. Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests in, explores for, and evaluates resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

