Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.16. Global Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

About Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc Global Casinos, Inc operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013.

