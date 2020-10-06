Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Boosted by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 51.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after acquiring an additional 505,132 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $159,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $19,820,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $19,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 79.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 258,182 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,690.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.09. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.