Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $82.30. 2,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock worth $10,557,063 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

