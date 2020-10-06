Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.37.

Several research firms recently commented on GLUU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

