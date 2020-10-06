GoChain (GO) Market Cap Hits $8.74 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. GoChain has a market cap of $8.74 million and $178,212.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoChain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, DragonEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00265366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00085243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.01509742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00158101 BTC.

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,105,635,411 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,635,411 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain.

GoChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, Binance, Kucoin, Bittrex, Coinall and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

