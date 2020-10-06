GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Up 1.9%

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.62. 42,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 35,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 105,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.