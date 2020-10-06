Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Gap Down to $1.86

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.67. Greenpro Capital shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 30,644 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a negative net margin of 44.31%.

About Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

