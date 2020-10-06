Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.12

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.12 and last traded at $115.35, with a volume of 3887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

