GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Stock Price Down 1.9%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 41,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,310,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19.

GSTechnologies Company Profile (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication (ICT) technology infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

