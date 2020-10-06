GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,896,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.92% of GTT Communications worth $23,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 129.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

GTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of GTT stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. GTT Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

