Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Shares Down 0.3%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.30 and last traded at $79.30. 483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, electric power generation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. The Water Resources segment provides water distribution and sewage treatment services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

