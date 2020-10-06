Guardian Capital Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of GCG stock opened at C$23.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.43. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.31 million and a P/E ratio of -13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.