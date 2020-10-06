Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Shares Gap Down to $5.80

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $5.46. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on GURE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 35.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 247.85%.

Gulf Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

