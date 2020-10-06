GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,082.22 ($14.14).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

LON GVC opened at GBX 1,031 ($13.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 858.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 753.13. GVC has a 12 month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,038.50 ($13.57). The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.47.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

