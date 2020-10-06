HackenAI (HAI) Tops One Day Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00259820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00085407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01497798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00157877 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI.

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

