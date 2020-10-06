Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 155,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 49,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.