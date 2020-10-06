Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Gap Up to $34.70

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $36.85. Hansard Global shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 347 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.84. The company has a market cap of $48.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 7.7%. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Hansard Global (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

