Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

