Hashgard 24-Hour Volume Tops $199,370.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $24.52 million and approximately $199,370.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.62 or 0.04844108 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032387 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.