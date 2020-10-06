Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €87.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €87.00 ($102.35) target price from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.50 ($92.35).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €78.00 ($91.76) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12-month high of €100.00 ($117.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €76.57 and its 200-day moving average is €67.35.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

