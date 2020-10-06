Hawkwing (LON:HNG) Trading Up 1,400%

Hawkwing plc (LON:HNG) shares were up 1,400% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.28 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 14,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 137,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $574,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.97.

Hawkwing Company Profile (LON:HNG)

Hawkwing plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. The company was formerly known as TLA Worldwide plc and changed its name to Hawkwing plc in August 2019. Hawkwing plc was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkwing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkwing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.