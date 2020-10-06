HCA Healthcare (HCA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2020 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2020 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’ shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Over the past 60 days, it has witnessed its 2020 and 2021 earnings estimates move north. The company's multiple buyouts have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. A strong balance sheet is a positive. It has also taken up cost curbing measures, which would likely aid margins. However, its escalating operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. High leverage is another concern. The coronavirus global pandemic puts a pressure on revenues due to cancellation in elective surgeries. Its second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings suffered due to lower admissions.”

9/21/2020 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $161.00.

9/16/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

