Head to Head Comparison: Aphria (APHA) versus Its Rivals

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aphria to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s peers have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -45.91 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 0.83

Aphria’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aphria and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 135 359 406 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus price target of $9.47, suggesting a potential upside of 87.18%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 111.38%. Given Aphria’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Summary

Aphria beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

