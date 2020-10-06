Head-To-Head Comparison: Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) & Blonder Tongue Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BDR)

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $34.78 million 0.71 -$3.61 million N/A N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories $19.84 million 0.46 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonic Foundry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sonic Foundry and Blonder Tongue Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -2.36% N/A -4.76% Blonder Tongue Laboratories -46.42% -120.37% -48.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.4% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content. The company also provides Mediasite Capture Solutions comprising My Mediasite that makes a snap for instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; Mediasite RL Recorders that are a series of built-in room appliances for use in recording video and content; Mediasite RL Mini, which builds/expands an automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and K12 classrooms; Mediasite Catch, a video capture solution to extend video capture to various classrooms on campus; Mediasite ML Recorders, a video producer with portable recording solutions to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Join that captures and preserves video calls or meetings. In addition, it provides Mediasite Events, which offers live and on-demand Webcasting for conferences, hybrid events, and high-profile broadcasts; Mediasite Services comprising advanced integration, installation, and training services; and Mediasite Customer care that provides software upgrades and updates, technical support assistance, hardware warranty extension, Mediasite Recorder replacement, and access to the Mediasite Customer care Portal and Mediasite Community. The company markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, such as pre-fabricated head ends to accommodate analog TV systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers Android-based IPTV set top boxes; cable modem termination systems and cable modems to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and college campuses; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves TV broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators, including, correctional facilities, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and distributors. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.