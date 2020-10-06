Head to Head Review: Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) vs. FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -102.69% -88.68% Canopy Growth -439.18% -21.30% -15.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FSD Pharma and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canopy Growth 3 13 4 1 2.14

Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $28.69, indicating a potential upside of 92.01%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FSD Pharma and Canopy Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 174.23 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.46 Canopy Growth $297.34 million 18.68 -$993.37 million $1.32 11.32

FSD Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats FSD Pharma on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada to investigate the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of post-concussion neurological diseases in former NHL players; and partnership with Parent Action on Drugs. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.