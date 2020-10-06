Head-To-Head Review: The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) & International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Walt Disney and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Walt Disney -1.58% 6.58% 3.04% International Game Technology -14.86% 0.04% 0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Walt Disney and International Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Walt Disney 1 10 17 0 2.57 International Game Technology 1 6 1 0 2.00

The Walt Disney presently has a consensus price target of $132.85, suggesting a potential upside of 7.68%. International Game Technology has a consensus price target of $11.39, suggesting a potential downside of 3.18%. Given The Walt Disney’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Walt Disney is more favorable than International Game Technology.

Risk and Volatility

The Walt Disney has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Game Technology has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Walt Disney and International Game Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Walt Disney $69.57 billion 3.20 $11.05 billion $5.77 21.38 International Game Technology $4.79 billion 0.50 -$19.02 million $1.08 10.89

The Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than International Game Technology. International Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Walt Disney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of The Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Walt Disney beats International Game Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution; and operation of National Geographic magazines. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney; and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Fox Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services, including visual and audio effects. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, Star, and Other India Channels; direct-to-consumer streaming services consisting of Disney +, ESPN+, Hotstar, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. In addition, it provides sports betting platform that offers betting on sports and motor sports events, as well as non-sporting events; interactive and social gaming, which enables game play through the Internet; gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming; and designs, develops, manufactures, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software. Further, the company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. Additionally, it designs, manufactures, and distributes poker, online casino table games, slot games, bingo, virtual reality, and player account management systems services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

