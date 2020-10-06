Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,357 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Heartland Financial USA worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

