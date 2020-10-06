Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Gap Up to $9.25

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HEMO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $10.38. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 4,819,340 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 million and a P/E ratio of -24.28.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing CDX bi-specific antibody, an immunotherapy product for patient conditioning undergoing bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplants and/or for relapsed acute myelogenous leukemia patients; and Hu-PHEC, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

