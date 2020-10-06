Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Shares Gap Down to $866.00

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $866.00, but opened at $840.62. Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $851.38, with a volume of 6,605 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 866.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 775.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3,300.00%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

