Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Heron Therapeutics worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTX. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

HRTX opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.63. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

