Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.07-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $239.9-239.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.76 million, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.01. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.