Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCHDF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HCHDF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

