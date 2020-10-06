Homeros (HMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.16 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $249.59 million and approximately $22.16 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00007245 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00261158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00085798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.01542675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00162838 BTC.

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,794,890 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

