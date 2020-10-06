Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%.

FIXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $534.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

