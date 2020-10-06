Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.25% of Homology Medicines worth $22,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FIXX. FIX began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines Inc has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.