Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.41. Approximately 330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.21.

