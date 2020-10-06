Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Swen Neufeldt Sells 5,271 Shares

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 916.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 171.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

