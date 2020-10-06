HTMLCOIN (HTML) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,713.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $3,713.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Fatbtc and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00048374 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,724.59 or 1.00182233 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00631771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.01011722 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00107207 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004879 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-Patex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

