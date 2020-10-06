Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Up to $122.00

Hunting plc (LON:HTG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.00, but opened at $127.10. Hunting shares last traded at $137.60, with a volume of 116,412 shares changing hands.

HTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 288.64 ($3.77).

Get Hunting alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $201.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.35%.

In related news, insider Keith Lough acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,584.08).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.