Hush Trading Up 16.9% This Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Hush has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $726,853.70 and $6,073.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00608225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00073519 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00049178 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,032,180 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

