Hydro (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Bittrex and IDAX. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $234,212.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.61 or 0.04789607 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032533 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BitMart, Bittrex, Upbit, Mercatox, BitForex, IDAX, DEx.top, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

