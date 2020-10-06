Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Hydro One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of Hydro One stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,030. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.