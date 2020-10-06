HyperDAO Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $6.30 million and $4.59 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00263991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01499713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00157861 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,406,565 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

